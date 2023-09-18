Russian MPs to drive local vehicles

18 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The State Duma Council discussed the issue of using exclusively Russian vehicles by deputies. All council members supported the decision.

State Duma deputies will gradually begin to drive exclusively local cars, the press service of the State Duma reports.

The vehicles assigned to the MPs for their work in the region must be produced locally.

“It has been decided that starting next year, deputies in their constituencies will be provided only with cars made in Russia,”

– the press service reports.