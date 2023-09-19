New Covid variant: Omicron replaced by highly mutated Pirola

19 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new coronavirus strain, BA.2.86 or Pirola, is more contagious compared to previous variants, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) reported.

"The new Pirola (BA 2.86) variant of the coronavirus has a number of additional mutations compared to previously identified Omicron variants, and it is more infectious than its predecessors," the statement reads.

Russia has developed tests to detect Pirola, as well as drugs to effectively treat the disease caused by this genovariant, the sanitary watchdog added.