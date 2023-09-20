Baku urges separatists in Khankendi to surrender

20 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel Anar Eyvazov held a press briefing on anti-terror measures the Azerbaijani Army carries out in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

Zeynalov said that the Armenian side is once again trying to form a false opinion in the international community.

"In response to the disinformation of various natures that is widely disseminated in Armenian social media networks aimed at causing confusion among the international community, as well as to the false information that the Azerbaijan Armed Forces allegedly subject to fire civilian vehicles and ambulances I note that by taking advantage of the information technologies available in our modern era, all these unfounded claims can be proven to be baseless. So, if the opposing side’s claims had a real basis or were justified, they would post photos or videos on social media networks. I would also note that in order to form a false opinion in the international community, the possibility of the planned implementation of such crimes by the opposing side and accusing the Azerbaijani side of this is not excluded," Anar Eyvazov said.

He noted that civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijani armed forced. Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

"Armenian armed forces, running low on ammunition, are trying to attract civilians from the Karabakh economic region to fighting positions by forcibly arming them," Anar Eyvazov said.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's spokesman has called on units of the Armenian Armed Forces to lay down their weapons and surrender, and the Armenians living in the region to stay away from the Armenian armed forces’ formations and not to support them.

In conclusion, he stressed that the Azerbaijan army units control the current situation.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.