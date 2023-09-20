Elchin Amirbayov: illegal militants in Karabakh pose danger to civilians

20 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Illegal militants in Karabakh seriously threaten the lives of hundreds of civilians every day, representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov said in an interview with French radio.

He noted that about 10,000 illegal fighters have been in the area for almost three years.

"Armenia also finances the separatists from its state budget. All this poses a serious threat to the security of our country. Therefore, it was decided to take local anti-terrorist measures and neutralize the legitimate military objectives of the other side," Elchin Amirbayov said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.