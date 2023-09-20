Kremlin recognizes UN’s supremacy

20 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The relevance of the UN as a global arbiter remains. The work of the organization must continue in the face of global instability.

Official Moscow representative Dmitry Peskov expressed confidence that currently there is no alternative to the United Nations. In this regard, Peskov noted that it is now premature to talk about a new world order.

“No, from my point of view, not yet, it’s too early to talk [about the creation of a new world order]. All the same, the main body is the United Nations, as we have no other institution, ”

– Dmitry Peskov said.

He further emphasized that the work of the UN must continue, and the institutions of the organization must be improved in conditions when the world is torn apart by conflicts and contradictions.