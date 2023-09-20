No fuel shortage in Russia, Novak says

20 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is no fuel shortage in Russia, its production has increased. Fuel prices are being balanced by the government, and new measures have been prepared, Novak said.

There is no fuel shortage in Russia, and prices are being balanced, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

According to him, fuel prices within the country must be maintained, the price rallies are unacceptable.

“A disproportion is observed at the wholesale market. We are now working to balance the wholesale market. At the latest two wholesale sessions on the stock exchange, wholesale prices have been declining. This leads to the market being balanced,”

– Novak said.

The Deputy Prime Minister admitted that, if necessary, a “more radical solution” could be quickly implemented to balance prices. The Ministry of Energy is ready for such a scenario.