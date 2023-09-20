Vehicle with Russian peacekeepers shelled in Karabakh, Russian Defence Ministry reports

20 Sep. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Fire was opened on a car with Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

The incident took place today when the servicemen were returning from the Russian peacekeeping mission’s observation post. Their car was shelled by small arms.

"As a result of the shelling, the Russian servicemen were killed,”

– the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informs.