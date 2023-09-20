Putin discuss Karabakh with Pashinyan

20 Sep. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of the Russian Federation and the Prime Minister of Armenia discussed the anti-terrorist activities of Azerbaijan in Karabakh, the Cabinet of Ministers of Armenia reports. The negotiations were previously reported by Peskov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

On September 20, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was awaiting agreement on the timing of telephone conversations with the Armenian leadership. In the evening, the parties held a dialogue, as follows from the press service of the Armenian government.

“The situation that has developed in Karabakh was discussed. The parties also touched upon issues on the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda,”

– the Cabinet of Ministers of Armenia informs.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.

The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.