Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense comments on tragic death of Russian peacekeepers

21 Sep. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement in connection with the death of peacekeepers in Karabakh as a result of gunfire.

It was recalled that as a result of the shelling of a UAZ Patriot vehicle of the Russian peacekeeping contingent near the settlement of Janyatag on September 20, the tragic death of peacekeeping contingent personnel was recorded.

The ministrysaid that in order to investigate all the causes of the incident, the investigative authorities of Azerbaijan and Russia are working together on the spot.