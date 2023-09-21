Azerbaijan hands over draft peace treaty to Armenia

21 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representative of Azerbaijan's President for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov said that the talks in Yevlakh may lead to the conclusion of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan. He emphasized that the draft agreement has already been presented to Armenia.

Amirbayov said that the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia consists of five main points.

"The draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia consists of five main points based on international legislation. One of the most important clauses of this document is mutual respect," Elchin Amirbayov said.

The fate of Karabakh Armenians is an internal issue of Azerbaijan, Amirbayov told Sky News Arabia TV channel.

"We handed over the draft peace agreement to the Armenian side and are now waiting for their response. As for the repatriation of Armenians from the territory of Karabakh, this is not the principle on which this agreement is based, since this is an internal matter of Azerbaijan," Elchin Amirbayov said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.