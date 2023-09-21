Yevlakh meeting outcomes

21 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Trend

The Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan spoke about the results of the meeting with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, which took place in the Azerbaijani Yevlakh.

Today, on September 21, in Yevlakh, at the invitation of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mamedov, appointed responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan, the head of the joint Russian-Turkish monitoring center. Rear Admiral Oleg Semenov, also participated in the meeting, the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan reports.

“The meeting was held in a constructive and positive atmosphere, its participants discussed the issues of reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh on the basis of the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as issues of restoration of infrastructure and organization of activities. A reintegration plan was presented to representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh,”

- the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan informs.

The meeting participants also emphasized the importance of the speedy implementation of the issues reflected in the Ministry’s of Defense of Azerbaijan September 20 statement on the suspension of anti-terrorism measures.

Representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan stated that in the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, there is a need for fuel and humanitarian food assistance, which was positively received by the meeting participants: they decided to promptly provide fuel for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, satisfy the needs of the emergency medical and fire services, as well as provide humanitarian assistance, the statement reads.