SCO states’ FMs discuss modernisation

21 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

An extraordinary meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers was held in the US. During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the possibility of modernizing the organization.

Member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization discussed at a meeting in New York the possibility of modernizing the organization. The relevant message was published in the Telegram channel of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

“We held an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO in New York City. We noted the leading role of the organization as an effective international structure in resolving the most pressing issues on the regional agenda and exchanged views on the modernization of the SCO, based on the decisions of the heads of state at the Samarkand summit, as well as the prospects of interaction with the UN,”

– Bakhtier Saidov wrote.