Nearly 50 protesters detained in Yerevan

21 Sep. 22:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Armenian police website

Detentions have been taking place in Yerevan in recent hours. Security forces are detaining protesters who are demanding the resignation of the government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Today, the police detained 46 people during rallies in the capital of Armenia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country reports.

Today’s protests in Armenia

The protesters, following the instructions of the rally organizers, split into small groups and began to block the streets. Law enforcement officers took action and clashes broke out.

What’s next?

Starting tomorrow, the opposition calls on all residents of the country to go on strike and join the rallies. The protests are scheduled for 7.30 (6.30 Moscow time).

By 10.00, protesters are expected on Republic Square near the government building, where they will again demand Pashinyan’s resignation.