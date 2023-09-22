Turkish Ministry of Defense hopes for steady peace in Karabakh

22 Sep. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkey expressed hope for a long-term peace in Karabakh.

The head of the Turkish Ministry of Defense, Yashar Güler, said that the country's authorities hope that after the operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh, the region will enjoy long-term peace. In addition, Ankara expresses hope that the peace agreement will be implemented.

“I hope that these events will be a step towards a long-term peace. Especially if Armenia properly fulfills its responsibilities and the peace agreement is implemented as soon as possible. Then, the peace and stability will reign in the region,”

– Yashar Güler said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.

The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.