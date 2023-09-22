Baku ready to pardon separatists who surrendered their weapons

22 Sep. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani authorities are ready to grant amnesty to the Karabakh separatists. They will be allowed to leave the region after surrendering their weapons.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for Foreign Policy Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev said that the republican authorities could declare an amnesty for members of the Karabakh armed formations who surrendered their weapons. According to him, Baku will allow them to leave the region.

“Even in relation to former combatants, if they can be classified as such, we are considering the possibility of an amnesty, ”

– Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He further noted that currently there are separate groups and officers in Karabakh who declare that they will not accept Baku’s conditions and will continue resistance.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.

The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.