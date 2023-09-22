Azerbaijan gains control over Gyzylbulag deposit

22 Sep. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Gyzylbulag copper-gold deposit in Karabakh, which was once plundered by the Armenian separatist regime, has been taken under the control of the Azerbaijani Army yesterday.

Azerbaijani soldiers have entered the territory of the Gyzylbulag copper-gold deposit on September 21, the footage shows.

Especially at the Gyzylbulag copper-gold deposit and the Demirli copper-molybdenum deposit, there was an increase in illegal exploitation and plunder of natural resources by the separatist regime, including an increase in environmental damage.