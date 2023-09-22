Azerbaijani FM: Armenia's appeal to Security Council - violation of UN Charter

22 Sep. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's appeal to the Security Council constitutes a violation of the UN Charter's requirements regarding the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at the UN Security Council meeting.

"Armenia's appeal to the UN Security Council is related to the local counter-terrorism measures that Azerbaijan has taken on its sovereign territory, fully in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Therefore, he noted, Armenia's appeal to the Security Council is a clear violation of the UN Charter's requirements regarding the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.

The diplomat noted that any further misuse of the Security Council in such a irresponsible manner is entirely unacceptable: it undermines the authority of this respected body and must be entirely rejected.

"Today, the Council has been convened to discuss alleged concerns about the rights and security of Armenian residents in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, while counter-terrorism operations in the region have already been suspended, creating an opportunity for the practical reintegration of Armenian residents in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," the minister said.

Jeyhun Bayramov recalled that a long-awaited meeting with representatives of Armenian residents took place in the city of Yevlakh on September 21.

"During the meeting, a special representative appointed by the government of Azerbaijan for contacts with Armenian residents presented a brief overview of the government's plans for reintegration. Issues related to the restoration and operation of infrastructure were also discussed. In the context of discussions on social and humanitarian issues, and at the request of Armenian residents, the supply of fuel for the operation of social facilities is expected," the FM said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.