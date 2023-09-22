Azerbaijani servicemen rescue Armenian soldier in Karabakh

22 Sep. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani servicemen render first-aid to a Karabakh Armenian wounded in the arm and provide him with food.

Footage of the incident has been circulated on social networks - provided by Baku TV.

Yesterday, a wounded Armenian woman approached the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army on the territory of Khojavand district and asked them for help. Azerbaijani servicemen immediately provided the wounded woman with first aid and evacuated her to the nearest military hospital. Azerbaijani military doctors operated on the Armenian resident.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.