22 Sep. 22:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish national football team appointed Italy's Vincenzo Montella as their new head coach.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said that Montella, 49, agreed on a three-year deal with the Turkish national team.

The signing ceremony will be held at the Turkish national football team's training facility in Istanbul on September 27.

Stefan Kuntz, who coached Türkiye for two years, was dismissed this week.