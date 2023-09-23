Azerbaijani military and doctors help Armenian population of Karabakh

23 Sep. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan received help from the Azerbaijani military and doctors. A video showing the process of transporting the wounded to the hospital was published yesterday evening.

At first, the Azerbaijani military provides first aid to the Armenian residents of Karabakh on the spot, then the aid is provided in the cars in which people were taken to the hospital. There doctors perform the necessary procedures.

In addition to this, patients are provided with food.