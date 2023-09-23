Karabakh problems to be solved by working group

23 Sep. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Azerbaijan, on behalf of the country's President Ilham Aliyev, a working group headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev was established, the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported.

The main task of the new working group is to resolve social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues in the Karabakh economic region of the country. The group includes the representatives of the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, as well as Azerenerji, Azerishig, Azerigaz, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads and other departments, AZERTAC reports.

The work of the group will be coordinated by the headquarters for centralized resolution of issues in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the report says.