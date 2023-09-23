Senseless robbery in Georgia: criminals steal dollar

23 Sep. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Criminals committed a senseless robbery in Georgia, the local media reports about this case.

Last night, unknown people managed to enter a perfume shop in Kutaisi. Its workers found broken windows and a broken cash register in the morning.

Employees said that since the evening there were only three lari in the store, that is, less than $1. There was no other money left in the room. For lack of anything better, the robbers stole it.

Law enforcement officers are at the crime scene. The identities of the robbers are being established.