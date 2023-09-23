Fuel trucks with much-needed fuel for Karabakh go to Khankendi

23 Sep. 22:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two heavy fuel tankers of the state oil company of Azerbaijan SOCAR went on their first trip along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road to deliver fuel to the Karabakh economic region of the country.

One of the cars transports gasoline, the other one transports diesel fuel, AZERTAC reports.

The fuel was sent in accordance with the results of the meeting in Yevlakh. There representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan expressed a special need for fuel. The Azerbaijani authorities decided to quickly provide fuel to the needs of emergency medical care and fire services.