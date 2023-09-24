Uzbekistan to become "plantation" for Chinese shrimp

24 Sep. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Shandong Youfa Group from China plans to grow shrimp in Uzbekistan on an industrial scale.

Shrimp farming will be carried out in water artificially saturated with salt. The project will test several different methods of growing crustaceans.

The Chinese delegation visited the republic and got acquainted with data on the state of available reservoirs, as well as existing conditions for shrimp farming.

Finished products from Uzbekistan will be exported to the Chinese market, where seafood is traditionally in high demand.