24 Sep. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Nikol Pashinyan himself admitted that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and this position is recorded in an official document signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The corresponding statement was made by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Thus, Sergey Lavrov commented on the accusations made by the Armenian side.

"The signing of a document done by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev under the auspices of the European Union concerning the recognition of each other’s territorial integrity within the 1991 borders means that Karabakh is simply Azerbaijan. That’s it",



the Russian diplomat said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia: post-war settlement

Lavrov also commented on the prospects for further normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku.

"Now that Yerevan and Baku have settled the issue of mutual recognition of the sovereignty of the two countries, the time has come for peaceful life, its establishment, and building of confidence",

Sergey Lavrov said.

According to the Minister, Russian peacekeepers will provide all possible assistance in this matter.