Iran serious about JCPOA return

25 Sep. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran is serious about returning to a 2015 nuclear deal should the other parties be ready, adding the exchange of indirect messages with the U.S. continues, Iran's Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomat praised the UN Secretary-General for the good consultations Antonio Guterres has always had with Iran regarding the revival of the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Turning to the cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Amir-Abdollahian noted that affairs proceed in the right direction whenever the agency acts within the technical framework.

He stressed that producing nuclear weapons has no place in Iran's defense doctrine.

For his part, Guterres appreciated Iran's diplomatic initiatives in helping resolve problems, remove obstacles and develop relations among countries.