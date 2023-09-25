Military attaches visit Shusha

25 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Military attachés of foreign countries accredited to Azerbaijan made their first visit to the city of Shusha after the local anti-terror measures carried out by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces in the Karabakh region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Military attachés viewed an abandoned base of the formations of the Armenian armed forces in the Shusha region.

In addition, high-ranking officers of the Defense Ministry informed the delegation about the combat equipment, military hardware and ammunition seized after the anti-terror measures.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.