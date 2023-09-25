Azerbaijan calls on Armenians of Khankendi to surrender weapons

25 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has called on the Armenians of Khankendi to refrain from illegal actions.

"The service appealed to Armenian residents of the Karabakh region to refrain from destroying property, documents, and actions that threaten the overall development of the regions within the Karabakh economic region, the well-being of the Armenian population, their reintegration into Azerbaijani society in peaceful conditions, the resolution of social and humanitarian issues, the protection of the rule of law, stability, and public safety, and to surrender their weapons as soon as possible," the statament reads.

The service added that full protection of the rights and freedoms of individuals of Armenian nationality who have surrendered their weapons and comply with the requirements of the relevant legislation of Azerbaijan is ensured.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.