Shusha declared cultural capital of Islamic world

25 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Shusha was unanimously declared as the cultural capital of the Islamic world for 2024.

At the 12th Conference of Culture Ministers of the Islamic World in Doha, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Kerimli presented the candidacy of Shusha city as the cultural capital of the Islamic world for 2024 to the ICESCO program "Cultural Capital of the Islamic World".

Shusha is considered the cradle of Azerbaijani culture. it was also one of the important centers of historical, cultural, socio-political life of Azerbaijan, including one of the symbols of Islamic civilization.

"The year 2022 has been declared the year of Shusha city in Azerbaijan. Music festivals, poetry days, numerous local and international cultural events were held to support the revival of the city's cultural life. The International Turkic Culture Organization (TURKSOY) declared Shusha the cultural capital of the Turkic world for 2023," the the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry said.

Then a video about Shusha was shown at the event.