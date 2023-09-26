Ammunition warehouses spotted in civilian buildings in Karabakh

26 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian illegal armed formations [separatists] used civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region for military purposes, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

"The inspection of abandoned civilian structures in the Karabakh economic region after local anti-terrorist activities revealed that these facilities were used as storage sites for ammunition," thestatement reads.

The ministry added that boxes of weapons and ammunition, various types of grenade launcher shells, guided missiles for the 'Kornet' anti-tank missile system, military uniforms, and body armor were confiscated.