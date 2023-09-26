Another batch of humanitarian aid sent from Aghdam to Khankendi

26 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another humanitarian aid shipment has been sent from Aghdam to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Four trucks will deliver 40 tons of flour, hygiene products, and bedding to Khankendi.

In addition, another ambulance is carrying medicines for victims of the explosion at a gas station near Khankendi.

