Georgia bans supply of cars from EU to Russia

26 Sep. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia has joined the European sanctions against Russia regarding car exports.

"From September 26, the re-export of cars imported from the European Union to Russia and Belarus will be prohibited",



Ministry of Finance of Georgia said.

The import of cars with an engine capacity exceeding 1900 cc from Georgia to the Russian Federation is prohibited. It is also prohibited to supply hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles to Russia.

On August 1, Georgia stopped supplies of transport from the United States to the Russian Federation.

It should be noted that passenger cars are on the list of the main goods that Georgia exports to Russia.