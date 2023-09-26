Azerbaijanis give water to Armenians on Lachin road in Karabakh

26 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The real attitude of Azerbaijanis towards the Armenians of Khankendi was demonstrated by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev. He published the corresponding message on the social network X.

The video, filmed on the Lachin road, shows how representatives of the Azerbaijani police act together with the Russian peacekeepers on the Lachin road.

Law enforcement officers give water to representatives of the Armenian civilian population. In addition to this, they are finding out other needs of the civilians.

"Communication takes place in Russian and even Azerbaijani. Since the times of mutual coexistence and life side by side, some Armenians living in Karabakh also speak Azerbaijani",



Hikmet Hajiyev said.