Türkiye supports Azerbaijan in helping Armenians in Karabakh

27 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Azerbaijani government has taken important steps to deliver humanitarian aid to Armenians in Karabakh.

The leader of Türkiye stressed that the claims of some states, which for years have taken advantage of the unresolved conflict for their own purposes, are complete nonsense and slander. Erdogan expressed hope that Armenia will not fall for such provocations from the outside and the diaspora.