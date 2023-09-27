Ruben Vardanyan arrested while trying to escape to Armenia

27 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh Ruben Vardanyan has been detained by Azerbaijani authorities.

Vardanyan, who previously held the "position" of the so-called "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, was detained on September 27 at the Lachin border checkpoint, while trying to escape from Azerbaijan's territory to Armenia. He was detained by the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

Vardanyan was brought to Baku accompanied by officers of the Rapid Response Force of the State Border Service.

Vardanyan was transferred to the relevant Azerbaijani authorities. The decision on him will be made at a later stage.

Ruben Vardanyan renounced his Russian citizenship in 2022 September, 2022, and moved to Karabakh. He was appointed to the post of the so-called "state minister" on November 4, 2022. In February 2023, Vardanyan was dismissed.

In September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that :Mr. Vardanyan has nothing to do with the Russian Federation, and the Russian authorities have nothing to do with him.”