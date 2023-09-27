Azerbaijan discloses number of casualties during anti-terror activities in Karabakh

27 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

During Azerbaijan's recent anti-terror activities in Karabakh, 192 Azerbaijani servicemen lost their lives and 511 were wounded, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health reported.

It was noted that among the dead servicemen, 180 were employees of the Ministry of Defense, and 12 were employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, one of the martyrs was a civilian. The identities of 11 people will be established by forensic medical examinations after forensic genetic examinations, some 511 servicemen and 1 civilian were wounded, the ministry said.

"We wish a speedy recovery to our wounded servicemen. We honor the bright memory of all our servicemen who died for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and express our deepest condolences to their families and relatives. May Allah have mercy on all our martyrs!", the statement reads.

The ministry stressed that as a result of successful local anti-terrorist measures, the sovereignty of Azerbaijan was fully restored.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.