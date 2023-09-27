Gasoline prices’ rally continues in Russia

27 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Prices for gasoline and diesel in the Russian Federation continue to rally, despite the measures implemented by the government to normalize the situation on the market. Fuel prices rose by 2% during the day.

This week, fuel prices in Russia returned to growth. Today, gasoline and summer diesel fuel rallied by almost 2%.

A price for a ton of AI-92 gasoline increased by 1.86%, to 57, 647 rubles; a ton of AI-95 rose in price even more, by 1.98%, to 60,012 rubles. The most expensive fuel is currently diesel, a ton costs 1.92% more - 62,742 rubles.

A week ago, restrictions on the export of fuel were introduced in Russia to stabilize prices on the domestic market. A decrease in prices was observed last week. Yet, since Tuesday, the fuel prices are rallying once again.