US cancels visas for Israel

27 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The United States is introducing a visa-free regime with Israel.

The head of the State Department, Antony Blinken, and the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, made a long-awaited statement on admission of Israel into visa waiver program.

According to the politicians, the introduction of visa-free travel became possible after Israel fulfilled all the conditions of the host country.

Thus, Israel will become the 41st country in the Visa-Free Countries Lists, which, in particular, includes Germany, France, UK, and Singapore.

For a long time Israel tried to get into the visa waiver program, failing to comply with all US requirements. The situation changed after US president Joe Biden announced that the US would work to attract Israel to the visa-free program.