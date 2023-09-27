Ancient oval mill found in Ingushetia

27 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Dzheyrakh-Assa Museum-Reserve

Ingush researchers discovered a dilapidated, but fairly well-preserved water mill in the Dzheyrakhsky district. This is the second such monument found in this territory.

An amazing discovery was made by specialists from the Dzheyrakh-Assa Museum-Reserve in Ingushetia.

A few days ago, while making a round, the employees of the museum noticed a water mill in the forest.

“The ancient structure has been preserved to its full height, it is oval in shape, the length of the west-east side is 3.2 m, the north-south wall is 2.4 m long, the roof is made of large flat stones,”

– the representatives of the museum-reserve informed.