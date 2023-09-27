Deadly flu rages in Stavropol region

27 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The governor of the Stavropol Territory called on all residents of the region to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. According to Vladimir Vladimirov, there are already victims of the deadly flue.

The situation with influenza in the Stavropol region in 2023 is more complicated than a year ago, the head of the region said.

“The current flu strain is more active. Unfortunately, there are already 7 victims. Last year, we didn’t have a single death,”

– Vladimir Vladimirov said.

The governor emphasized that such a serious situation in the Stavropol region has not been observed for many years, and it is getting worse.