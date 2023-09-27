Lavrov, Bayramov hold talks

27 Sep. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry revealed details of the conversation between the Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministries.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry released a message on a telephone conversation that took place today between Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov.

The ministry clarified that the diplomats discussed the current agenda of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation, the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the current situation in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

"Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to dialogue on the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region,”

– the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan informs.