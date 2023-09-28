Iran launches imaging satellite into orbit

28 Sep. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran said it successfully launched an imaging satellite into space, a move that could further ratchet up tensions with Western nations that fear its space technology could be used to develop nuclear weapons.

Iran’s Communication Minister Isa Zarepour said the Noor 3 imaging satellite orbits at an altitude of 450 km above the earth's surface, IRNA reported, citing Iran's Minister of Communications Issa Zarepour.

The satellite was launched by the three-stage Qased, or messenger carrier, state media said, which launched its predecessor Noor 2 in 2022.

Gen. Hossein Salami, IRGC top commander, told state TV that the launch had been a “victory” and that the satellite will collect data and images.