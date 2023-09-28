Khankendi to join "Big Return" process

28 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, Rovshan Rzayev met with a group of IDPs from Khankendi on September 26.

It was stressed at the meeting that purposeful work is being carried out towards the restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated from occupation and the implementation of the "Great Return" program. IDPs are gradually returning to their homeland, and the day is not far when IDPs from Khankendi will also join this process.

The Chairman of the State Committee informed the participants of the meeting about the measures taken in connection with the preparation of IDPs for return, the progress of the resettlement process, talked about the upcoming tasks in organizing the return of the Azerbaijani population to Khankendi, and brought to attention the assignments of the Head of State in this regard.

The participants of the meeting expressed gratitude to the head of state and the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for the restoration of Azerbaijan's state sovereignty in all territories liberated from occupation.

The meeting was attended by representatives of communities of IDPs from Khankendi, intellectuals, and public activists, as well as members of the Public Council under the State Committee, who expressed their opinions and proposals on preparation for return.