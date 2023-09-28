Azerbaijan continues to clean up Karabakh from mines, booby traps

28 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units are taking measures on clearing the territory of mines and unexploded ordnance in the Karabakh economic region, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.

"A large number of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as unexploded ordnance were detected on the Gozlukorpu-Hasanli road and neutralized in compliance with safety regulations," the statement reads.

Moreover, the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units are defusing explosive devices and booby traps detected in the area.

