Lavrov and Bayramov discuss situation in Karabakh

28 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the situation around Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"[The sides] discussed the situation in Karabakh, including provision of humanitarian assistance, ensuring rights and safety of the local Armenian population," the statement reads.

The ministry underscored that the sides reviewed the ways to implement the complex of 2020-2022 trilateral agreements regarding the "development of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, unblocking of transport communication."

The diplomats also touched upon a number of bilateral and regional agenda stories, they agreed to further contacts at various levels.