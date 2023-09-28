Separatists in Karabakh announce elimination of their regime

28 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan's Karabakh have announced the elimination of their illegal regime on the territory of Azerbaijan. More than a week ago Azerbaijan carried out local anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh.

The puppet regime that was created and supported by Yerevan on the territory of Azerbaijan no longer exists. The relevant "decree" to dissolve all "government institutions" and "organizations" under their jurisdiction was issued today.

Agreement on passage via Lachin road

The separatists also said an agreement was reached with representatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. According to it, free and unimpeded passage for the residents of Karabakh, including disarmed military personnel, is ensured via the Lachin road on their own transport.

Armenians of Khankendi will voluntarily decide whether to stay in Azerbaijan

The Armenian population of Khankendi, including those residing outside Azerbaijan, must independently and individually decide whether they should stay in Azerbaijan or return to Azerbaijan, the "decree" reads.

The separatists recommend “providing with information about the conditions of reintegration presented by the Republic of Azerbaijan.”