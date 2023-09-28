One of separatist leaders David Babayan surrenders to Baku

28 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The former so-called "foreign minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, David Babayan announced his intentions to hand himself over to Azerbaijani authorities.

“I am blacklisted in Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijani side demanded that I come to Baku for an appropriate investigation,” Babayan said on a social network.

Earlier, Ruben Vardanyan, who previously held the "position" of the so-called "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint by the Azerbaijani State Border Service while trying to escape from Azerbaijan's territory to Armenia and was transferred to the relevant Azerbaijani authorities.