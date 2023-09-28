Another 32 tons of gasoline sent to Khankendi

28 Sep. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another vehicle with 32 tons of gasoline has been dispatched to Khankendi on September 27 to satisfy the needs of kindergartens and emergency medical and firefighting services for combustive and lubricating materials, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan said.

Earlier, Azerbaijan sent one fuel truck to Khankendi city as humanitarian aid.

On September 26, two cars with 38 tons of gasoline and 16 tons of diesel were sent to Khankendi to provide fuel and lubricants for kindergartens, emergency medical and firefighting services.