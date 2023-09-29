Azerbaijani police begin service in Khankendi

29 Sep. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani law enforcement officers have begun their service in Khankendi.

Police maintain public order on the streets of the city, which was recently riddled of illegal militants and Armenia's separatist project.

After conducting a successful anti-terrorist operation in the Karabakh region, the Azerbaijani authorities offered the local Armenian population to reintegrate and become citizens of the Azerbaijan Republic or emigrate. At the same time, those who leave Khankendi will have the opportunity, if desired, to return to the region.