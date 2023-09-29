Azerbaijan prepares return of residents to Khojaly

29 Sep. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani authorities are preparing for the return of Khojaly residents to their homes.

The issue of the return of citizens was discussed by the Chairman of the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, Rovshan Rzayev, with representatives of IDPs from Khojaly.

The implementation of the "Great Return" program was discussed at the meeting. Within the framework of this program, after many years, Azerbaijani citizens can return to their hometowns, restored after the occupation.

The illegal separatist regime in Karabakh ceased to exist after the successful anti-terrorist operation carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, now conditions for peace and prosperity have appeared in the region, for the return of the Azerbaijani population to their homes.

Earlier this week, a meeting was held in Khojaly on the reintegration of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.